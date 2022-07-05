Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy enters into sewage canal in protest against drainage problems

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy once again protested innovatively. MLA Kotamreddy protested in Ummareddygunta under Nellore by getting into the sewage canal in protest of officials' stubbornness to resolve the issue.



He said that there has been a problem of the dirty canal in Ummareddygunta for some years and demanded that the railway and corporation officials should take up the work by giving a written guarantee. The decision of the MLA of the ruling party not to solve the problem has become a topic of discussion locally.



MLA Kotamreddy went into the dirty canal during the TDP government as well in 2018 and expressed anger that the government is acting negligently in the matter of constructing a bridge over the flood canal at Chanakyapuri, 31st Division of Nellore Rural Constituency.



He demanded that a bridge should be built over the flood canal to solve the problem of the people. After standing in the drain for an hour, the authorities came and gave assurances in 2018. However, as the problem is not yet resolved the MLA has once again entered into sewage water in protest against the officials.