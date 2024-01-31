Live
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy handsover financial assistance to TDP activist died in road accident
Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy visited the family of Juvvala Sheenaiah, who died in a road accident, to offer his condolences. He immediately provided financial assistance of 10 lakhs to the family as a relief. He also promised to support Juvvala Chandu, the son of the deceased, until he completes his higher studies. Additionally, he offered 50,000 each to the two injured individuals and 10,000 each to the six others affected by the accident.
Several Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists, including TDP State Secretary Janni Ramanaiah, TDP Media Coordinator Jaladanki Sudhakar, and youth leader Datla Chakravardhan Reddy, were present at the event.
