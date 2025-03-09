Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launches 105 development programs, Nara Lokesh lauds

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy made headlines recently by launching an impressive 105 development programs in a single day, a milestone congratulated by Minister Nara Lokesh. Lokesh congratulated Reddy, describing the achievement as a rare occurrence in both state and national history, emphasizing the government's commitment to prioritizing development.

Reddy laid the foundation stones for various development initiatives, which collectively amount to a significant investment of Rs. 191 crore in his constituency. He highlighted the dire conditions faced by residents due to poor road infrastructure and assured that comprehensive road construction efforts were underway in every colony of Nellore Rural.

"This record-breaking effort is not just about numbers; it's about demonstrating what genuine development means under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu," Kotamreddy stated during his address. He expressed confidence that all initiated works would be completed within a swift timeline of 60 days, reinforcing his dedication to improving the lives of people.