Kotappakonda decked up for Maha Sivaratri

Guntur: SriTrikoteswara Swamy at Kotappakonda has been decked up for the Kotappakonda Tiranalu on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Sunday.

The state government had already declared Kotappakonda Tirunalu as a state festival. The endowments department sanctioned Rs 30 lakh funds for Kotappakonda Tiranalu. Special pujas like Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam,laksha Bilwarchana will be performed to Trikoteswara Swamy.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on this occasion. The devastanam authorities have made all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple seeking blessings of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy to fulfill their wishes. Devasthanam authorities set up pandals and decorated the temple premises with lighting. Special queue lines have been set up for VVIPs. Laddu prasadam will be distributed to the devotees at free of cost. The temple authorities arranged 6 lakh water bottles, one lakh butter milk packets kept ready for distribution. District Medical and Health Departments will set up ten medical camps and 170 medical staff have been deployed for this purpose.

APSRTC is operating 618 special buses from all the RTC Bus depos in for the convenience of the devotees visiting hill shrine Kotappakonda. Minister for Endowments Anam Ram Narayana Reddy, Palnadu district incharge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla, SP B Krishna Rao reviewed the arrangements for Kotappakonda Festivities.

Palnadu district SP B Krishna Rao informed that 2,500 police personnel and nine special forces have been deployed for security. Surveillance will be maintained through 100 CCTV cameras and 30 drones at the hilltop and foothill areas.

Similarly, all the arrangements have been made at Amareswara Swamy Temple Amaravati on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. A large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple. The devotees take holy bath in the river Krishna and perform special pujas to Amareswara Swamy. Devastanam authorities set up special queue lines and set up pandals. APSRTC is operating special buses from Guntur and Narasaraopet districts for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple.

Similarly, Bramaramba Sametha Malleswara Swamy Temple at Pedakakani has been decked up for Maha Sivaratri Festivities. Devasthanam authorities have made all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple. Special queue lines were set up. Temple premises colourfully decorated. Police department made elaborate security arrangements at the temple.

Historical Siva Temple at Guttikonda Bilam, Daida, Satrasala, Quarry decked up Maha Sivaratri festivities.