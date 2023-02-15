Kotappakonda vehicle parking App released

Narasaraopet: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police CM Trivikrama Varma urged the devotees, who visit Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda, to use the App released for their convenience for vehicle parking.

He released the App prepared for the convenience of the devotees visiting Trikoteswara Swamy Temple on Maha Sivaratri festivities (Kotappakonda Tirunallu) and reviewed security arrangements at DPO in Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Varma suggested the officials to take steps to temporarily remove the high voltage power lines at Yadavallai and Kammavari Junctions at the time of the arrival of Prabhalu with the cooperation of CPDCL officials. He directed the police officials to take steps to check untoward incidents at 90-feet level above Prabhalu and depute the staff there. He instructed the officials to book bind over cases on the suspects to avoid law and order problem and take care of the orchestra where Prabhas will be set up. The cops were further told to regulate traffic and prepare necessary plans and keep ready the JCBs and to set up CCTV cameras and connect them to the control room for monitoring.

This App contains information relating to various places allotted for cars, tractors, two wheelers and other places for parking the vehicles at Kotappakonda. He examined the Hero Honda vehicles given by the company under the Corporate Social Responsibility. Palnadu district SP Ravisankar Reddy, additional SPs Bindu Madhav, Ramachandra Raju were present.