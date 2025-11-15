'Koti deepotsavam' celebrated with grandeur at Srisailam temple

Srisailam: The sacred Koti Deepotsavam, a key highlight of the Kartika Masotsavams, was celebrated with grandeur at the Srisailam temple on Friday. Devotees thronged the temple premises as the event commenced at the Gangadhara Mandapam in front of the main shrine, where a specially arranged stage was set up for the ceremonial proceedings.

The celebrations began with a spiritual discourse by renowned scholar Dr Deevi Hayagrivacharyulu, who explained the significance and traditions associated with the Deepotsavam.

A mesmerizing classical dance presentation by acclaimed artiste Kumari Likshitha Sri and her troupe added cultural splendour to the evening.

Later, special rituals and the Koti Deepotsavam were performed to the Utsava Murtis of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru. Priests offered ten sacred haratis including Omkara, Naga, Trishula, Nandi, Simha, Surya, Chandra, Kumbha, Nakshatra and Karpura Harati, invoking divine blessings for universal peace and prosperity.

Padma Shri awardee and eminent scholar Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sharma delivered a discourse on “Srisailakshetram – Koti Deepotsavam,” enriching the spiritual ambience. The event concluded with Mantrapushpam, distribution of Teertha Prasadam and Ashirvachanam, marking a fitting end to the deeply symbolic and devotional celebration dedicated to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.