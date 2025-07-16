Kotla offers prayers at Narasimha Swamy temple

Bethamcherla (Nandyal district): Dhone MLA and senior TDP leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy visited the historic Sri Maddileti Narasimha Swamy temple located in RS Rangapuram village of Bethamcherla mandal on Tuesday.

During his visit, the MLA offered prayers to the presiding deities and reviewed the ongoing development works within the temple premises. He emphasised that the construction of the temple prakaram (inner compound wall), which has been pending for nearly three years, must be completed without further delay to ensure the convenience and safety of devotees. Speaking to engineering officials and contractors on site, Suryaprakash Reddy expressed concern over the difficulties being faced by devotees, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays when footfall is high.

He noted that the incomplete prakaram is obstructing the smooth flow of queues and circumambulation paths, thereby affecting the overall devotional experience. He directed the officials to accelerate the construction and assured that only with the timely completion of this work can full-scale amenities be extended to pilgrims.

Addressing other issues, the MLA also responded to concerns regarding the lack of drinking water at the temple, which is situated on a hilly terrain with limited natural water resources. Upon a request made by the Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer Ram Anjaneyulu, he assured that necessary discussions will be held with the Panchayat Raj and Endowments Ministers to arrange water supply from the Gorakallu Reservoir through the RWS scheme. Highlighting the recent upgrade of the temple to Deputy Commissioner level, he stated that further improvements, including new buildings and infrastructure facilities, would be planned and executed over the next four to five months in coordination with higher officials of the Endowments department.