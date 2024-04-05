Kottu Satyanarayana campaigns in Tadepalligudem

YSR Congress Party MP candidate Guduri Umabhal and Tadepalligudem assembly constituency candidate, Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana conducted a successful election campaign on Thursday. They visited wards 31 and 32, going door-to-door and marking two fans at each house while urging residents to vote for them.

During the campaign, they inquired about the government's performance and the various schemes being provided to the people. The response from the locals was positive, with many commending the government's work and the welfare schemes being implemented.





In response to reports of volunteers from Janasena party obstructing the distribution of pension and welfare schemes to the elderly, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned such actions and assured that once in power, his government will ensure the continuation of welfare schemes and a reliable volunteer system.



As part of their campaign, the MP and MLA candidates sought divine blessings at various temples in Kadaktal Siddhi Centre. They also emphasized the importance of voting for the YSR Congress Party to ensure the welfare and development of the region.



The campaign saw the participation of various party leaders and supporters, including Ward Incharges, District Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman, AMC Chairman, former Vice Chairman, and local community leaders. The event concluded with a vow from the residents to vote for the fan symbol and support the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections.

