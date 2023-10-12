Kottu Satyanarayana flays Pawan Kalyan, says he decieved Kapu community

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana has questioned the positive contributions made by Chandrababu Naidu towards the Kapu community. Speaking at a public meeting in Tadepalligudem, he stated that under Chief Minister Jagan's leadership, various schemes are being provided to all sections of society. He specifically highlighted that CM Jagan's government has allocated Rs. 1492 crores for the welfare of Kapu women during his four-year rule.

Minister Satyanarayana criticized Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of mistreating Mudragada's family in an attempt to undermine the Kapu community. He also mentioned that Naidu was involved in setting fire to a train and falsely accusing the police of theft.

The minister also criticized Pawan Kalyan saying that he lacks original ideas and is primarily focused on earning money. Minister Satyanarayana expressed his anger towards Pawan for defaming the Kapu community, which had placed trust in him.