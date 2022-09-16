Kottu Satyanarayana invites CM YS Jagan to Srisailam Brahmotsavams

Amid Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikharjuna Swamy Dussehra Navratri festival to be held on the occasion of Dussehra festival, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to the celebrations by Deputy CM and Endowments and Charitable Affairs Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.



Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Commissioner of Religious Affairs M Harijawaharlal, Srisailam temple EO Lavanna, temple Chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy, and members met CM Jagan on Friday.



On this occasion, the Vedic scholars presented relics and theertha prasadams along with Vedic blessings to CM YS Jagan. Later, CM Jagan was requested by the Minister of Endowment, Commissioner of Religion and Executive Officer of Srisailam Temple to attend the Dussehra celebrations of Srisailam Shri Bhramaramba Mallikharjuna Swamy.