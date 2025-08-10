Live
- New York Buddhist monk evinces interest to visit Nagagarjunakonda
- BRAOU to offer free education for girls and tribal children: VC Prof Ghanta Chakrapani
- Cong & BRS shielding each other, says Bandi Sanjay
- Graduation Day, Achievers’ Day held at BVCEC
- Jagan championed welfare of tribals, says YSRCP
- Let’s move for women’s rights and social rights”: STFI Women’s Conference Resolution
- Diesel thieves flee after seeing cops during theft
- Engg students exhorted to focus on research
- ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebrated with fervour across State
- Tribals urged to preserve culture and heritage
Kovur MLA ties rakhi to CM
Highlights
Kovur TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy tied rakhi to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Rakhi Pournami festival in Amaravathi on Saturday.
Nellore: Kovur TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy tied rakhi to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Rakhi Pournami festival in Amaravathi on Saturday.
The MLA said that she felt fortunate to work under the leadership of a remarkable political personality and a great visionary leader like Chandrababu Naidu, who is striving hard for the all-round development of the State.
Next Story