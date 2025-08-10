Kovur MLA ties rakhi to CM

Nellore: Kovur TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy tied rakhi to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Rakhi Pournami festival in Amaravathi on Saturday.

The MLA said that she felt fortunate to work under the leadership of a remarkable political personality and a great visionary leader like Chandrababu Naidu, who is striving hard for the all-round development of the State.