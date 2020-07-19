Kovvuru: 188 children rescued under Operation Muskan

Kovvuru (West Godavari): As part of Operation Muskan, the police rescued 188 children in Kovvuru sub-division. As many as 134 boys and 36 girls in Kovvuru and 14 boys and 4 girls in Tanuku have been rescued by the police as per the instructions of the SP KN Narayan.



The children were counselled with the help of child protection officials and handed over to their parents after conducting Covid-19 tests, according to Kovvuru DSP Rajeshwar Reddy. The DSP distributed clothes, fruits, eggs and soaps to 20 orphans under Tanuku police station limits.

Tanuku CI Chaitanya Krishna, Sis Ramarao, Ravikumar and others were present.