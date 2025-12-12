Krishna dist tops State rankings in digital governance

Machilipatnam: Krishna district has secured first place in Andhra Pradesh in digital governance, with DK Balaji emerging as the top-performing collector in the state. Joint collector M Naveen also made the district proud by achieving the third position state-wide in file disposal efficiency, further strengthening Krishna district’s reputation for administrative excellence. As part of the Chief Minister’s comprehensive review of district performance, rankings were released based on the efficiency of e-office file disposal. Krishna district clinched the top spot with a remarkable track record—of the 1,482 files received through the e-office system, the collector cleared 1,469 files, marking one of the fastest disposal rates in the state. The district also achieved an impressive average response time of just 14 hours and 42 minutes, making it a role model for effective digital governance.

To honour this achievement, officials led by joint collector M Naveen felicitated collector Balaji with a shawl and memento at the Public Grievance Redressal Hall on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the collector said his primary objective is to ensure that no file remains pending longer than necessary and that every matter receives timely attention. He congratulated the joint collector for securing third place and stressed that similar performance-based rankings would soon be implemented for all district officials to enhance accountability and efficiency across departments. Assistant collector Farheen Zahid, KRRC SDC Sridevi, DWAMA PD Sivaprasad, DRDA PD Hariharanath, ZP CEO K Kanama Naidu, R&B EE Lokesh, DEO UV Subba Rao, DSO Mohan Babu, DM&HO Dr Yugandhar, District Agriculture Officer N Padmavathi, District Horticulture Officer J Jyothi, RWSS EE Somashekar, along with several other officials, participated in the programme.