Krishna district fencing boys & girls teams selected

Vijayawada: The Krishna District Fencing Association (KDFA) conducted selection trials to select district under-10 and 12 categories of boys and girls fencing teams to participate in Andhra Pradesh State Inter-District Fencing Championship, at Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School at Gannavaram near Vijayawada on Sunday. The AP State Inter-District Fencing Championship for under-10, and 12 category boys and girls will be conducted at Zilla Parishad premises in Kakinada on September 12. The district teams’ selections were conducted under the supervision of the KDFA secretary Nagam Satish Babu.

Krishna District Fencing Association organising secretary Dhaniyala Naga Raju, Physical Education Teachers Srinivas, Vijay, Swamy, Anjaneyulu, Sambasiva Rao, Sivaramakrishna and Raju attended.

Boys Team (Under-12):

V Jithin Chandra, Y Lohith Chandra, E Gishugna, G Abhinav, Sk Shafaran, S Sambasiva Rao, M Sajith, B Ramcharan and B Manoranjith.

Boys Team (Under-10):

Sk Shameer, Y Sujay, P Abhijith, N Karthikeya Shobhan, K Sonu Sirish, D Hashvik, B Sadvik and T Abhishek

Girls Team (Under-12):

D Praharsha, M Bhavana, K Sharmila, A Lakshmi Sri, V Karthika, Ch Vignitha, N Jahnavi, G Hema Latha and M Mukhalitha

Girls Team (Under-10):

D Hema Sri, N Karthikeya Shobha and G Harika