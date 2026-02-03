DMK to launch seat-sharing, alliance negotiations as TN polls approach

Chennai: The DMK is likely to formally begin alliance and seat-sharing discussions from Wednesday as political activities intensified in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to political sources, the ruling party is planning to initiate talks with its allies soon.

With the Assembly polls drawing closer, the state’s political landscape is rapidly heating up. The opposition camp has already gained momentum after the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed their alliance. That front has since expanded to include multiple parties such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by Anbumani Ramadoss, the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), New Justice Party, Indian Democratic Party, Tamil Nadu People’s Progressive Party, and the New Bharat Party.

The unity of the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance was on public display at a major rally in Madurantakam, which was attended by Narendra Modi along with leaders of all constituent parties.

The show of strength has increased pressure on the DMK to quickly finalise its own alliance framework.

Within the DMK camp, however, seat-sharing negotiations are reported to be progressing at a slower pace. Notably, discussions with Congress, the DMK’s principal ally in recent elections, have not yet been concluded. This delay has triggered speculation within political circles about the final contours of the DMK-led front.

Adding to the fluid political situation, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant recently stated that her party would soon announce a clear decision on potential alliances for the Assembly elections.

Sources indicate that the DMK will soon hold structured talks with key alliance partners, including Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, to iron out differences and arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula.

Reports also suggest that M.K. Stalin is expected to announce a special committee to lead alliance negotiations in the coming days. As alliance equations evolve, the next few weeks are likely to be crucial in shaping the electoral battle lines in Tamil Nadu.