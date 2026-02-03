Notices issued to over 500 PG accommodations

Bengaluru: With a growing number of people migrating to Bengaluru from different states for employment, education, and other reasons, the number of Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in the city has increased significantly. However, concerns have emerged over several PGs operating in violation of basic safety and hygiene norms. In response, officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have launched a strict enforcement drive against unsafe PG accommodations.

During inspections conducted in January, health officials carried out checks across multiple Assembly constituencies, including Shanthinagar, C.V. Raman Nagar, Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, and Chickpet. As a result, notices were issued to 574 PG accommodations for various violations.

Officials found lapses related to kitchen hygiene, availability of safe drinking water, and failure to follow safety measures. As part of the action, eight PGs were sealed, and a total fine of Rs 3.09 lakh was imposed for multiple rule violations.

Reacting to the sudden enforcement drive, PG Owners’ Association President Arun Kumar said that PG owners are anxious due to the abrupt inspections. Meanwhile, Sharaneesh, a PG owner from Wilson Garden, stated that it is the responsibility of owners to comply with regulations and cooperate with authorities.

Authorities have issued warnings to all inspected PGs and have made it clear that more PG accommodations may be sealed in the coming days if deficiencies are not rectified. The GBA has reiterated that the drive aims to ensure safety, hygiene, and basic living standards for residents staying in PG facilities across Bengaluru.



