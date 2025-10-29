Krishna district on high alert to tackle Cyclone Montha

Machilipatnam: In view of the heavy gusty winds triggered by the severe low-pressure system situated between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, Krishna district in-charge minister and minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash, along with APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, visited several areas in Machilipatnam on Tuesday to review Cyclone Montha preparedness and alert the public.

Ministers Subhash and Ravindra toured various low-lying areas, including Sultanagaram, where sewage had accumulated, and instructed officials to clear all drains using JCBs to prevent flooding. They inspected the rehabilitation centres set up at the mandal parishad school in Giripuram, ensuring arrangements for food, drinking water, and medicines. Later, they visited Manginapudi Beach to observe the sea conditions amid gusty winds.

Subhash told the media that the district administration is fully prepared to face the cyclone. He said 222 rehabilitation centres have been identified, with 162 fully equipped to accommodate 2,497 families from vulnerable areas.

Two NDRF teams have been deployed — one each in Machilipatnam and Gudivada — and support from the Army, Navy, and other forces would be sought if needed, he said.

All departments, including revenue, police, electricity and health, are on high alert to provide relief and restoration measures, he added..

Ravindra said that the government is ready to face Cyclone Montha effectively. During his visit to Manginapudi Beach, he warned that the sea could rise up to 50 metre and urged people to remain cautious. He advised residents of the 50th division to avoid staying near large trees and weak structures. Motors were installed to pump out stagnant water, and mobile towers and generators have been arranged to maintain communication. RTC chairman Narayana Rao said RTC buses have been kept ready for emergency evacuations.

Minister Ravindra, along with APSRTC chairman Narayana Rao, Krishna district Cyclone special officer Kata Amrapali, collector D K Balaji, and joint collector Naveen, conducted a review with various departmental officials at the collectorate in Machilipatnam. Officials and staff were advised to stay vigilant for two days as Cyclone Montha is expected to cross the coast by midnight on Tuesday.