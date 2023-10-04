Live
Krishna district police serves notices to Pawan, asks for evidence for comments on attacks
Krishna district police have served notices to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan regarding his allegations over the planned attack on the Varahi Yatra
Krishna district police have served notices to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan regarding his allegations over the planned attack on the Varahi Yatra with stones and sought the proofs on his comments. District SP Joshua has stated that there has been no reply from Pawan Kalyan to the notices. He emphasized that making baseless accusations without proper evidence can have consequences and urged individuals to avoid provocative language and gestures.
He said that the police have their own information system and will take action against any anti-social forces if necessary.
Pawan Kalyan's fourth leg of the Varahi Yatra is ongoing in Krishna district. During a Janavani program in Machilipatnam, he alleged a conspiracy to create disturbance during the Varahi Yatra in Pedana.
Pawan's comments about a planned stone-pelting and potential bloodshed during the Pedana Varahi Yatra have become a topic of discussion.