Live
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 20, 2023
- IPS officers shuffled
Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
Highlights
The Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) selected under-19 girls’ cricket team to participate in the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Central Zone matches for the season 2023-24.
Vijayawada: The Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) selected under-19 girls’ cricket team to participate in the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Central Zone matches for the season 2023-24. In this regard, KDCA Ad hoc Committee Chairman T Trinadh Raju issued a press release here on Wednesday. These matches would be conducted in Mangalagiri and Pericherla stadiums from July 21 to 23, he said.
KDCA Under-19 Girls’ Team: P Ranga Lakshmi (Captain), KYMV Vardhini, Pujitha, M Lekhana, Md Sassah Mehak, K Keerthi, B Pushpa, M Anjum, Ch Gouthami, NK Nikhitha, M Geetanjali, I Chandana, T Naga Chandrika, M Sujana, Standbys: T Vijay Lakshmi, Sd Mehanoor, G Noushni
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS