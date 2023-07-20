Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected

Vijayawada: The Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) selected under-19 girls’ cricket team to participate in the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Central Zone matches for the season 2023-24. In this regard, KDCA Ad hoc Committee Chairman T Trinadh Raju issued a press release here on Wednesday. These matches would be conducted in Mangalagiri and Pericherla stadiums from July 21 to 23, he said.

KDCA Under-19 Girls’ Team: P Ranga Lakshmi (Captain), KYMV Vardhini, Pujitha, M Lekhana, Md Sassah Mehak, K Keerthi, B Pushpa, M Anjum, Ch Gouthami, NK Nikhitha, M Geetanjali, I Chandana, T Naga Chandrika, M Sujana, Standbys: T Vijay Lakshmi, Sd Mehanoor, G Noushni