Krishna district Under-19 team runners-up
Vijayawada: The Krishna District Under-19 team secured the runners-up position in the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Inter-District Table Tennis Championship held in Visakhapatnam from October 25 to 27.
The team, comprising Sree Ram, Rohan, and Gandharv, put up an impressive performance throughout the tournament but lost to the Visakhapatnam team in the finals, finishing in second place.
All three players are Class 10 students of KKR’s Gowtham School at Gudavalli near Vijayawada. In recognition of their achievement, the school directors K Avinash and K Sri Teja congratulated the young paddlers and extended their appreciation to team coach B Srinivas for his guidance and support.
