Krishna Milk Union to mentor 5,465 ‘Golden Families’

Vijayawada: In a significant stride towards creating a poverty-free society, the Krishna Milk Union has voluntarily come forward to guide 5,465 ‘Golden Families’ in a new initiative that aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government’s innovative P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) policy.

The Krishna Milk Union, which not only sells milk and dairy products but also supports the welfare of thousands of dairy farmers, said its commitment to the P4 model. Krishna Milk Union chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu and other board members handed over the official documents to district collector Dr G Lakshmisha during a community ‘Gokulam’ programme in Munagacherla, Nandigama mandal. The Union will adopt 1,524 Golden Families from Vatsavai mandal, 1,192 from Penuganchiprolu, 1,255 from Vissannapeta, 747 from Vijayawada Rural, and 747 from Chandarlapadu. Anjaneyulu stated that the Union will study the financial status of these families and provide the necessary support to empower them.

The Union will bear the interest on dairy cattle loans of up to Rs 1 lakh per family, which are provided through the KDCC Bank. Special attention will also be given to providing fodder and veterinary services. The Union plans to establish community ‘Gokulams’ where needed and guide the families to make the most of them.

Additionally, there will be a strong focus on encouraging women dairy farmers and working with district authorities to improve living standards through dairy farming. The union will also provide health services to members of the Golden Families as needed.

In a further gesture of support, the Krishna Milk Union has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore to provide one lakh doses of sex-sorted semen to ensure the birth of high-quality female calves, which will boost milk production. The union will provide a subsidy of Rs 100 per dose, which is valued at Rs 150.

Collector Lakshmisha commended the Krishna Milk Union, stating that the dairy industry has the potential to transform the rural economy. He thanked the union for its initiative in adopting thousands of families to eradicate poverty. The collector called on other unions, NGOs, industrialists, and individuals to come forward with similar compassion and contribute to this inspiring cause.