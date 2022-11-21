Krishna produces 13.76 lakh tons of aqua products

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): District Collector P Ranjith Basha disclosed that the Krishna district has produced more than 13.76 lakh tons of aqua products (Fish and Shrimp) so far in 2021-2022 year and earned a revenue of Rs 17,527.07 crore.

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, the district authorities conducted a special programme at Machilipatnam ZP convention centre on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Krishna district has 111 km coastal area in four coastal mandals. He informed that farmers are cultivating aqua culture in a total of 88,788 acres, of which 37,348 acres belongs to fresh water fish farming, and rest of saltwater aquaculture. Under Matyakara Bharosa Scheme, 10,915 fishermen were given at Rs 10,000 assistance each during the time of fishing ban in the district.

The Collector said fishermen are being provided a subsidy of Rs 9 per each litre of diesel that is used for their boats in advance. Stating that the government has been giving top priority to the welfare of the fishermen, he urged them to utilise all government welfare schemes. The Collector said that Machilipatnam Harbour will be completed soon.

ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika said that the State government is focusing on creating marketing facilities to aqua products.

Machilipatnam Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma, District Fisheries society president Chinta Govinda Rajulu, Fisheries JD N Srinivasa Rao, RDO I Kishore, Deputy Mayor Kavitha Thomos and others attended the programme.