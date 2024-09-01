Live
- Cyclone Threat Looms Over Telangana: Red and Orange Alerts Issued in Several Districts
- Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Warangal, low-lying areas flooded
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 01 September, 2024
- AP CM Chandrababu Expresses Anger Over SI's Misconduct in Gudlavalleru College Incident
- Stolen gold, narcotics, and corruption scams busted by city police
- Bridging skill gaps in a half-hearted manner will not be enough in India
- Mahesh Babu Calls 'Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam' the Best Family Entertainer in Recent Times
- Railway track washes away at Intakanne of Mahbubabad amid rains, trains halted
- Mumbai YouTuber’s revealing photoshoot ignites outrage
- Deputy Commissioner office staff held for issuing Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi nationals
Just In
Krishna river in spate due to heavy rains, Prakasam barrage overflows
In light of the ongoing flood surge in the Krishna River, officials have issued a danger alert at the Prakasam Barrage.
In light of the ongoing flood surge in the Krishna River, officials have issued a danger alert at the Prakasam Barrage. Currently, the inflow and outflow at the barrage stand at a significant 5,55,250 cusecs, prompting concerns for the safety of residents in the river basin.
Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Agency, has emphasized the necessity for residents to remain vigilant during this critical time. The MD urged the public to stay away from drains, culverts, and manholes to prevent accidents. Additionally, citizens are advised to avoid any fallen power lines and poles to ensure their safety.
The agency further cautioned against attempting to cross overflowing streams and canals, highlighting the potential dangers associated with the floodwaters. Residents are encouraged to exercise utmost caution and stay informed about the situation as it develops.
As the floodwaters continue to rise, the safety of the community hinges on collective awareness and adherence to these crucial safety guidelines.