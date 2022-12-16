Krishna stands second in housing constructions: Collector Ranjith

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha revealed that the district stood in second place in terms of housing constructions last week by achieving targets. He said so far 7,000 houses have been completed in the district against the sanctioned houses of 94,256. Over 78,000 housing constructions are at various stages, he added.

The Collector participated in a videoconference from Machilipatnam chaired by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Thursday. During the conference, Collector Ranjtih Basha explained about the progress of housing, Spandana petitions and other issues.

As part of the housing day programme on every Saturday, the district authorities visited 103 layouts so far in the district, he informed.

The Collector said they

paid all the bills to the beneficiaries who completed house construction. He further said they set a target to complete grounding in all the layouts by this month-end.

Referring to Spandana petitions, the Collector informed that 124 applications were solved during the week of November 30 to December 6.

Joint Collector Aparajith Singh, CPO Y Srilatha, ZP CEO G Srinivasa Rao, DWAMA PD GV Suryanarayana and others attended the video conference.