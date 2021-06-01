Krishna tops in marine exports in Andhra pradesh

Vijayawada: Krishna district ranks first in marine products exports in the State. The district exported 13,83,110 tonnes of marine products to other States and countries in 2020-21.

The district has coastline of 111 km and fish is cultivated in 49,000 hectares and prawn cultivated in over 19,000 hectares in the district. Besides, fishing in the sea is providing livelihood to a large number of families in the coastal villages. The fish and prawn grown in the district are exported to north eastern States, Odisha and West Bengal. Tiger prawn is exported to other countries.

In order to give further boost to the marine production, the state government is setting up fishing harbour in Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs 348 crore in association with the Central government. The State government will spend about Rs 8000 crore for construction of fishing harbours in the State in association with the Central government.

Under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, the State government is sanctioning Rs10,000 financial assistance to the fishermen during the fishing ban period. A total of Rs119.87 crore was distributed to 1,19,875 fishermen families for the year 2021-22 and Rs109.23 crore distributed to 10,9237 families in the financial year 2020-21.

The State government had allocated Rs50.30 crore for setting up of 35 aqua labs in nine coastal districts. In Krishna district, aqua labs will be set up in Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Avanigadda, Machilipatnam and Kankipadu areas. These labs will be useful to test the quality fish seed and prawn seed and feed.

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz in a press release said the State government is giving subsidy on the purchase of diesel to the fishermen. The subsidy price increased from Rs6.03 per litre to Rs9 after the YSRCP government came to power. Subsidy is being given to a total of 2231 registered mechanised boats, he added.

Similarly, the ex-gratia to the fishermen families increased from Rs5 lakh to Rs10 lakh in case of death of fisherman in the sea while fishing. The scheme is applicable to 1,12,977 families in the district.