Krishna tops in meeting housing targets

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha informed that Krishna district stood in first place by achieving the house construction targets and added that they had completed 14,004 housing constructions against the target of 13,873 till Ugadi.

While participating in a videoconference conducted by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy from the Secretariat on Thursday, the Collector explained the progress of housing, resurvey, agriculture and Spandana programmes in the district.

Later, Collector Ranjith Basha said that they had provided electricity to 76 per cent of houses and drinking water to 74 per cent of all the completed houses. He said the grounding of 39 mini fishing retail outlets had been completed against the target of 200. Referring to the Cheyutha scheme, he informed that they succeeded in grounding 3,365 units across the district against the 4,950 units. He said that 96 per cent e-crop had been completed in the district. He further informed that they were distributing 32,574 title deeds to the beneficiaries under the resurvey scheme.

DRO Venkateswarlu, Survey AD Gopal Raj, DRDA PD Prasad and others attended the videoconference.