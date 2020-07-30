KRMB writes to Andhra govt. asks to stop the tenders for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

The Krishna River Management Board has made it clear to the AP government not to go ahead with the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. The board wrote a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government to this effect. KRMB made it clear in the board letter that the project would not go ahead until the apex council approves it and ordered to stop tenders. The Krishna River Board said in a letter that the Rayalaseema project was against the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act. In the wake of the Telangana government's complaint to the Krishna River Management Board over the Rayalaseema project, it seems that the board has written a letter to the AP government to this effect.

On the other hand, the Central Government is ready to resolve water disputes between the Telugu states, including the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. The apex council has decided to hold a meeting with the chief ministers of the two states on August 5 by video conference. To this end, Union Water Energy Secretary UP Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments. Apex Council Chairman and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat has decided to hold a meeting via video conference in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and asked to know whether the CMs will be available on the 5th.

Telangana has lodged a complaint with the Krishna Board regarding the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme being carried out by Andhra Pradesh and the increase in the capacity of Pothieddipadu. On the other hand, the AP government has complained to the Center about the Palamuru lift scheme being carried out by the Telangana government and the projects being constructed on Godavari along with Dindi. In this context, the Center has decided to hold a meeting to resolve the water disputes between the Telugu states. It is learnet that the Krishna River Board has written a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government stating that not to go ahead with the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.