KRU men’s handball tourney begins

Vijayawada: The Krishna University Inter-Collegiate (KRUIC) Men’s Handball Tournament began at the Vijaya College of Physical Education (BPEd), located on the premises of the Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN) at Nunna in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district on Tuesday.

The two-day tournament is being conducted in a knockout-cum-league format, with teams from various colleges affiliated to Krishna University participating in the competition.

VGTN Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy inaugurated the tournament and interacted with the players representing different colleges under the jurisdiction of Krishna University.

Vijaya BPEd College Principal Dr B UdayKumar, Krishna University Selection Committee members Major Manne Swamy and D Hemachandra Rao, Vikas BPEd College Principal Suresh, Vijaya BPEd College lecturers D Ratna Babu, G Vijay and others were present on the occasion.In the competition, KBN College, Vijayawada; PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada; Vijaya College of Physical Education, Nunna; and Lakireddy Hanimireddy (LHR) Government Degree College, Mylavaram advanced to the league stage.

In the knockout matches, the host Vijaya BPEd College defeated Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, by 17–4, while LHR Government Degree College beat Vikas College of Physical Education, Nunna, 14–3 to secure their place in the league round. In the league matches held on the opening day, KBN College defeated Vijaya BPEd College 20–7, while LHR Government Degree College registered a convincing 21–3 victory over PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College. The remaining league matches and the closing ceremony will be held on March 11.