KRU students excel at Youth Festival

Vijayawada: Krishna University showcased remarkable talent at the South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival held at Hindustan University, Chennai, from December 19 to 23. The university secured the third runner-up position overall, demonstrating excellence across multiple competitions. In the dance events, Krishna University emerged first in Folk Dance and also claimed first place in the overall dance category.

Participants won awards in thirteen other disciplines, highlighting their versatility. Achievements included second prize in Classical Vocal Solo, fourth in Classical Percussion, second in Classical Non-Percussion, third in Light Vocal Solo, third in Indian Group Song, fourth in Folk Orchestra, fourth in Creative Choreography, fourth in One-Act Play, fourth in Skit, fifth in Mimicry, and fourth in Rangoli.

Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramjee, Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, and Registrar Prof N Usha congratulated the students for their stellar achievements, praising their dedication and talent.