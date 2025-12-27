Indian Railways Plans to Double Train Capacity in Major Cities in next 5 years

New Delhi, 27 December 2025 - In view of the rapid sustained growth in demand for travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled from the current level in the next 5 years. The current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented so as to meet the requirements of upcoming years. The works for doubling the originating capacity by the year 2030 would include the following actions:

i. Augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities.

ii. Identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area.

iii. Maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes.

iv. Increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signaling upgradation, and multitracking required for handling increased trains at various points.

Ten stations of Northern Railway are also planned for infrastructure upgrade. These ten stations are as under:

1.Delhi

2.Lucknow

3.Varanasi

4.Ayodhya

5.Chandigarh

6.Ludhiana

7.Amritsar

8.Jammu

9.Haridwar

10.Bareilly

While the plan to double the capacity is by 2030, it is expected that capacity will be increased progressively in the next 5 years so that the benefits of capacity addition can be reaped immediately. This will help in meeting the traffic requirement progressively over the years. The plan will classify actions under three categories, i.e., immediate, short-term, and long-term.

The plan for Redevelopment work of New Delhi Station is as follows:

Two station buildings shall be constructed alongside the Platform no 01 & 16 by

demolishing the existing station buildings. The new station building will be having area

about 109000 Sqm of built up area against the existing 17274 sqm built up area. At present

four lakhs passengers are being dealt daily. The new station has been designed to cater for

seven lakhs passengers daily. These buildings will also include proper holding area, apron

area for transition of passengers from elevated road to station building and retail. These

buildings will be having parking facilities. Integration has been planned with the various modes of city traffic and Metro.

Jammutawi station is being upgraded with additional pit lines, 4 additional platforms, 07 additional stabling lines. This infrastructure upgrade will enable better operation of trains, better maintenance facilities

Yard remodeling work is planned for Bareilly Junction. After yard remodelling, this station shall be able to operate 24 coach trains easily. Development of sick line, pit line will enable better train operation and train maintenance.

Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, said, “We're expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion. This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity.’’