Yogi Government on High Alert: Swift Relief Measures Against Cold Wave Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, December 27 - In view of the severe cold wave and dense fog prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has made comprehensive and well-planned arrangements to provide relief to the general public. Night shelters, bonfires, and blanket distribution arrangements have been fully activated in all districts of the state to ensure that no citizen faces any inconvenience due to the cold. The state government has given clear instructions to officials that no needy person should suffer from the cold during the cold wave. District administrations, municipal bodies, and concerned departments have been instructed to carry out relief work with complete sensitivity.

So far, 1247-night shelters have been established across the state. 9949 needy people have taken shelter in these night shelters so far. District administrations have been instructed to ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness, hot water, lighting, and security in the night shelters.

The state government has given priority to blanket distribution to protect against the cold wave. On average, 10,65,889 blankets have been purchased in the last three years.

An average amount of approximately Rs. 44.38 crore has been spent on this. Under the current system, an amount of Rs. 17.55 crore has been released to all districts. Purchase orders for blankets have been issued by 75 districts. Of these, the supply of 3,78,884 blankets has been completed in 75 districts. So far, 140,364 blankets have been distributed to the needy in all districts. The remaining blankets are being distributed.

Extensive arrangements have also been made for lighting bonfires in public places to protect against the cold. A sum of Rs. 1.75 crore has been allocated to all districts for lighting bonfires. The status of bonfires being lit daily in the districts is being regularly updated on the relief portal, ensuring continuous monitoring at the government level.

The government is also making extensive use of technology to prevent accidents caused by fog. The Relief Commissioner's office has issued 33.27 crore alert SMS messages so far through the Sachet app and web portal. These messages have been sent to officials in the affected districts as well as to the general public. In addition, concerned departments such as UPIDA, NHAI, and PWD are continuously issuing fog-related alerts to District Magistrates and District Police via email.