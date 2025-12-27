No public rally during HM Amit Shah's 3-day year-end visit to Bengal

Kolkata: Keeping in view the ongoing festive mood ahead of the New Year celebrations, there will be no public rally during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled three-day visit to West Bengal beginning December 29.

HM Shah is expected to arrive in Kolkata on December 29 and return to New Delhi on the evening of December 31, sources in the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

Soon after his arrival in Kolkata on December 29 evening, the Union Home Minister will hold a closed-door meeting with the core team of leaders of the BJP’s West Bengal unit to take stock of preparations for the crucial Assembly elections scheduled in the state next year.

On December 30, HM Shah is scheduled to attend three programmes -- an interaction with media persons, a visit to the ISKCON temple in central Kolkata, and a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the city, where he will meet senior office-bearers of the organisation in the state.

“On the last day of his visit, December 31, the Home Minister will address a workers’ conference in Kolkata to infuse enthusiasm among party workers in the poll-bound state of West Bengal,” a member of the BJP’s state committee said.

He will leave for New Delhi later in the evening on December 31.

The state committee member said that during his meeting with the core leadership, HM Shah is also expected to give last-minute suggestions on the formation of the BJP’s state committee in West Bengal, in addition to reviewing organisational preparedness.

“He is also likely to chalk out a blueprint on how to deal with sensitive issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, besides outlining the party’s overall campaign strategy for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, particularly with regard to key issues to be highlighted,” the leader said.

The state committee member added that while the BJP’s state unit had initially wanted the Union Home Minister to address a public rally during his visit, the plan was dropped in view of the year-end festive atmosphere.