Under the CM Yogi Adityanath govt, Uttar Pradesh’s social landscape transformed; historic change in the lives of women

Lucknow, December 27 - The welfare schemes implemented by the Yogi Adityanath government for women have presented a powerful and successful UP Model to the entire nation.

Women’s safety and development are no longer limited to policy documents; they have emerged as a concrete record of social transformation.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the changes witnessed in the lives of women, adolescent girls, and young girls over the past year are visible both on the ground and in official data. This transformation is not merely about assistance, but about security, self-reliance, dignity, and opportunity.

Through the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana', a revolutionary impact has been seen across the state. During this year alone, 13,612 activities were conducted, creating awareness among 25.5 lakh women and girls.

The initiative aims to promote a positive social attitude toward the birth of daughters, eliminate gender-biased practices, ensure the safety of girls, and improve the child sex ratio. The scheme has played a significant role in empowering girls through education, encouraging higher education, and spreading awareness on critical issues such as safety, nutrition, and health, thereby strengthening the foundation of self-reliance among young girls.

The 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana' has emerged as one of the most impactful social welfare schemes of the Yogi government. This year, an amount of ₹130.03 crore was disbursed, benefiting 3.28 lakh girls across the state.

The financial assistance provided in six stages from birth to higher education has not only reinforced girls’ education but has also brought about a positive shift in societal attitudes toward daughters. The scheme has instilled confidence among families and ensured sustained support for girls at every crucial stage of their lives.

Economic support for destitute women has also been significantly strengthened. Under the 'Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana', 38.58 lakh women are receiving regular monthly assistance.

Approximately ₹1,200 crore has been spent on this scheme during the year, and an additional provision of around ₹535 crore has been made in the recently presented supplementary budget. This initiative has provided widowed, abandoned, and helpless women with the foundation for a dignified life.

A transparent selection process and the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system have ensured that benefits reach genuine beneficiaries directly.

Under the Rani Lakshmibai Bal Evam Mahila Samman Kosh, compensation amounting to approximately ₹116.36 crore was provided to 3,519 victims this year, offering them financial relief and support during difficult times.

Women and children have received a strong protective shield through Mission Shakti, which is currently in its fifth phase.

Launched under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the mission focuses on safety, empowerment, and dignity. Under this campaign, nearly nine crore people have been reached and sensitized about welfare schemes, facilities, and laws related to women and children in the state.

A total of 28 departments, including the 'Mahila evam baal Vikas Vibhag and the Grahvibhag', along with social organizations and educational institutions, are actively participating in this initiative.

Programs such as “Haq Ki Baat District Magistrate Ke Saath” and “Swavalamban Camps” are being organized successfully to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, enabling women to openly share their problems and suggestions.

In the area of justice delivery, the Yogi government has ensured swift and effective support for women affected by violence. More than 75 One Stop Centres are operational across the state, providing medical assistance, legal counselling, and police support under one roof.

This year, 24,671 women have received assistance through these centres. This system stands as a strong example of the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward crimes against women. The 181 Women Helpline has become a reliable safety net, operating round the clock to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

During the year, 56,507 women received support related to domestic violence, harassment, and emergency situations. Under the Hub for Empowerment of Women, continuous efforts are being made to spread awareness among women, adolescent girls, and young girls about various government schemes meant for their welfare.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also taken decisive steps to provide safe shelter for working, destitute, and abandoned women. Under the Mata 'Ahilyabai Holkar Shramjeevi Mahila Hostel Yojana', hostels with a capacity of 500 each are being constructed in seven districts. Additionally, under the 'Shramjeevi Mahila Chhatravas Yojana', eight working women hostels are under construction in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Government-run women shelter homes are operational in eight districts. In Mathura, Krishna Kutir, with a capacity of 1,000, is functioning specifically for destitute women. Alongside this, the government is providing safe accommodation through 14 Shakti Sadan and 13 Sakhi Niwas across the state.