KSRM College’s eighth Graduation Day conducted

Kadapa: The 8th Graduation ceremony of B Tech students of 2021-2025 batch of KSRM Engineering College (Autonomous) was held grandly at KOR Auditorium in the college on Wednesday.

Chief guests Padma Shri Dr MYS Prasad, Indian scientist and former Director SDSC, Sriharikota, and Prof Durga Prasad, Director of Academic Audit, JNTUA, Anantapur, presented degrees to the students and presented certificates to the branch-wise toppers.

The chief guests congratulated students for starting the next chapter in their lives, saying that graduation is the beginning of unlimited opportunities and unimaginable possibilities. I College Managing Director Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, correspondent Kandula Rajeshwaramma, vice-chairman Kandula Madan Mohan, Principal Dr VSS Murthy, vice-principal Dr TN Prasad, programme convener & controller of examinations Dr MV Ravi Kishore Reddy, Heads of Departments, Deans, Staff, students and parents participated in this programme.