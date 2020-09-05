KTR lost right to ask for votes: Revanth Reddy

Minister KT Rama Rao has lost right to ask for votes in the municipal elections, said Congress working president and MP Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Revanth said that Warangal, Khammam and GHMC will go for municipal elections in six months. Keeping it in view, the Municipal Administration and Urban and Urban development minister has been reviewing all the things but failed to fulfil the promises made to the people such as the construction of double bed room houses in 99 divisions, cleaning Musi river and others.

The government has constructed 128 double bed room houses so far in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits failing to hand over the houses promised to the poor people, Reddy said. As the minister has not kept his promises, he does not have any right to ask for votes, the Congress leader added.

Revanth said that he will tour every division under his parliament constituency limits from October 3 to aware the public over the unfulfilled promises of the government.