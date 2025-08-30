KU seeks Rs 42 cr for sports infrastructure

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Krishna University has submitted a proposal to the Central government for Rs 42 crore under Khelo India scheme to enhance its sports facilities, said Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji. He made the announcement on Friday during an event celebrating National Sports Day and Telugu Language Day.

He paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and Gidugu Ramamurthy by garlanding their portraits. Prof Ramji revealed that the university will soon host an All-India Inter-University Women’s Netball Tournament. He also praised Gidugu Ramamurthy’s contributions to the development of the Telugu language, urging students to master English without neglecting their mother tongue. During the event, organised by the Viksit Bharat 2047 - Yuva Connecting Nodal Officer Dr L Susheela, Jyothi, who has represented the state hockey team 18 times at the national level, was honoured. The event concluded with a two-km walkathon. The walkathon and celebration saw participation from Registrar Prof N Usha, Engineering College Principal Dr Vijay Kumari, Pharmacy College Principal Dr Rambabu, University Sports Board Secretary Dr J Naveena Lavanya Latha, NSS coordinator Dr M Sravani, Prof Maruti, Physical Director Gopi, other faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students.