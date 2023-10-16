Kuchipudi dance Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam remembered

Vijayawada: Kuchipudi dance Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam has made relentless efforts to popularise Kuchipudi dance, said Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja.

Krishna district in-charge Minister Roja visited Sri Siddhendra Yogi auditorium in Movva mandal of Krishna district and participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Kuchipudi Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam and other programmes organised in the village on Sunday. State department of culture and language, district administration, Save Kuchipudi artistes organisation, Kuchipudi academy, Chennai, Potti Sriramulu Telugu academy and Jayaho Bharatiyam organisations jointly organised the birth anniversary celebrations of China Satyam, who was Padma Bhushan awardee. As part of the celebrations, 1,000 child artistes performed Kuchipudi dance.

Minister Roja paid tributes to China Satyam and stressed the need to protect Indian culture and traditions. She explained to the audience the achievements and life of the dancer. She said film actors like Vaijayanthimala, Hemamalini, Jayalalithaa, Chandrakala and many others learned Kuchipudi dance from China Satyam. She urged the villagers to teach Kuchipudi to their daughters.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh praised the contribution of China Satyam to popularise Kuchipudi around the world. He said the birth anniversary was earlier celebrated in Chennai but this year celebrated in Movva village due to the efforts of Tourism Minister RK Roja.

Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take measures for the development of Siddhendra Yogi College in Movva. He also requested the CM to arrange campuses of the two Telugu universities at Movva.

Minister Roja presented Rs 2 lakh cash award to noted dancer and Sangeeta Nataka Academy award winner Manju Bhargavi. The Minister also released a book written on the life history of Kuchipudi Guru China Satyam on the occasion.

Siddhendra Yogi award was presented to Dr Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry, Vempati Chinna Satyam lifetime achievement award to Dancer Madhavapeddi Murthy and Dr Padmasri Sobhanayudu lifetime achievement award to Vedantam Rade Shyam. Villagers, Kuchipudi dance masters, students and others attended the programme.