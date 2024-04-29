Telangana: DCA seizes ‘misleading’ Ayurvedic medicines, steroids

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration has seized certain Ayurvedic medicines and one Allopathic formulation for making misleading claims of treating various medical conditions through advertisements.

‘Khadirarishta’ – claimed to treat tumours, ‘Ekangveer Ras’ – claimed to treat paralysis, ‘Simhadi Guggulu’ – claimed to treat rheumatism and tumour have been seized. The officials also seized Stonil 24 tablets of an Ayurvedic medicine claimed to treat kidney stones. Ayur Phala Neem Leaf Powder, claimed to treat fever, was also seized. The drugs inspector also detected and seized Diclodan Forte (Diclofenac sodium and paracetamol) tablets, an Allopathic medicine, claimed to treat fever.

According to DCA, such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

The seizures were made in Khammam, Bachupally, Toopran, Secunderabad and Nizamabad. Advertising a medicine for the treatment of tumours, paralysis, kidney stones, fever, and rheumatism is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

The DCA also conducted raids on clinics operated by unlicensed practitioners, commonly known as quacks, and seized illegally stocked drugs. The raids were conducted in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.

Substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without a drug license were found. DCA officials detected several higher generation antibiotics at the clinics during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the rural public, including the emergence of 'Antimicrobial Resistance'.

Officials found steroids at the clinics of quacks. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health. DCA seized stocks worth Rs 71,300.

Wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers/sealers.

In another raid, officials seized an ointment ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’ (Mupirocin Ointment IP 2% w/w) – from a medical shop here at Beeramguda, Sangareddy District for overpricing. The product is sold under the brand name ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’ and falls under the price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The product had an MRP of Rs 189 for a 5-gram pack on the label of the product, which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government including Wholesale Price Index for the product is Rs 20.29 per 1-gram i.e. Rs 101.45 per 5 grams (ceiling price). Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST of 12 per cent should not be more than Rs. 113.6 for a 5-gram tube.