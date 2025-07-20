Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi holds state-level meeting

Ongole: Arrestingthe democrats and agitators who are voicing for the oppressed people is a clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, observed Justice B Chandrakumar.

The Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi organised a state-level meeting with a demand for the release of its president Duddu Prabhakar, who has been in prison in Chhattisgarh for the last two years, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole on Saturday.

Attending as the chief guest to the meeting, Justice Chandrakumar said that no one has the right to suppress the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights, including the right to speak, the right to question, and the right to live. He said that the public has the right to dissent from the government, and it is undemocratic to arrest the leaders and workers who are working for the rights and aspirations of the public.

Another speaker, former Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh, A Sathya Prasad, said that enforcing the laws made during the British Raj on the citizens of the country is nothing but cruel. The enforcement of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) like acts is strangling the voices of the public. He said that the government must protect the constitutional systems and not use force on the people questioning the systems. He stated that it is disheartening that the bail application of Duddu Prabhakar was rejected citing the sections of the UAPA.

Veekshanam Editor N Venugopal said that the government is waging a war on its people and resorting to atrocities on them, the natives of Chhattisgarh, in the name of ‘Operation Kagar’, to hand over the forest, full of natural resources and assets, to corporate forces. The Communist Party of India AP Secretary K Ramakrishna said that after the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power, the opposition party leaders are branded as Urban Naxals, and are being silenced by force. He said that the BJP won’t be in power for long in a democracy.

The KNPS AP vice president, M Krishnaiah, and assistant secretary Duddu Venkatrao, presided over the meeting while ViRaSam leader G Kalyanarao, New Democracy leader Chittipati Venkateswarlu, Chenetha Karmika Samakhya leader Macharla Mohan Rao, Praja Kalamandali state secretary J Koti, and others participated in it.