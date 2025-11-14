Kumbhabhishekam celebrations begin

Vijayawada: The Kumbhabhishekam celebrations of the new Shikhara Shila Dhwajastambha Pratishtha at Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy Devasthanam, located on the Polavaram Canal bund in Nunna, near Vijayawada, began with great religious fervour and devotion on Thursday.

The three-day festival commenced in the morning with Vishwaksenaaradhana, Gopuja, Punyahavachana, Panchagavyaradhana, Akalmasha Homam, Vastu Homam, Chaturdasa Kalasha Sthapana, Nirajanam, and other special rituals. In the evening, ceremonies such as Yajamana Deeksha, Raksha Bandhanam, Methi Puja, Ankuraropanam, Agni Madhanam, Kumbha Radhana, Panchasukta Homam, Vishesh Homam, Nirajanam, and Chaturveda Swasti were performed with traditional grandeur.

Under the supervision of Acharya Sriman Nalluri Jagadish Kumar and Chief Priest Sriman Rompicharya Hanumanthacharya, special pujas were conducted with the participation of several devotees. The ritual couples performed pujas as part of the religious proceedings.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Abhayanjaneyaswamy, holds special significance for the locals. Since the idol was relocated during the construction of the Polavaram canal, devotees have been regularly offering prayers to the deity.