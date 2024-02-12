  • Menu
Kumkum Pooja held Kanakamahalakshmi Ammavari temple in Visakhapatnam

Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, the Kumkum pujas of Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Ammavari in Visakhapatnam were held as part of the Dharma Prachar mahotsavam.

The devotees themselves participated and performed rituals to the Goddess. Thousands of women from surrounding areas attended the pujas. The mahotsava started on the 12th of last month and will continue until the 29th of this month. The pujas were held in a spacious premises at the Balusulamma temple in Tadepalligudem.

Free pooja dravya was provided to the women who participated in the puja, and Vedic scholars performed the rituals. Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana's family also participated in the puja. Necessary arrangements were made for the thousands of women who attended. Various committee members and organizers supervised the arrangements.


