Kuppam to Become a Model Constituency, Promises AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans to develop Kuppam as a model constituency, aiming to elevate it to par with other regions in the state. During an event at the TDP office in Kuppam, he launched an innovative digital platform named 'Jananayakudu,' designed to facilitate the registration and resolution of public complaints.

In a proactive move, CM Naidu personally engaged with residents and party workers, examining their issues firsthand. He circulated among various counters set up at the event, addressing the concerns raised by the local community. Following these interactions, he issued on-the-spot directives to officials to ensure that grievances were promptly addressed.

"This initiative, 'Jananayakudu,' allows both citizens and TDP leaders to register their complaints efficiently. In addition to traditional methods, information can also be submitted via WhatsApp," Naidu explained during a subsequent media conference. "Every complaint will be documented on the portal, analyzed, and actionable solutions will be provided."

Highlighting his responsibility as a local MLA, Naidu stated, "The people here have repeatedly placed their trust in me by electing me for eight consecutive terms. With my role as Chief Minister, the expectations are understandably high. We are committed to showing results for any complaint within a specified timeframe. This is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and responsiveness in governance."

As preparations move forward, the 'Jananayakudu' portal aims to enhance the communication between the government and the constituents, fostering a more engaged and constructive relationship in the pursuit of community development.