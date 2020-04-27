Kurasala Kannababu inspects damaged crops, estimates crop loss in 8,314 hectares

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu inspected the damaged rabi crops due to premature rains in the state. The minister, who visited the Kakinada Rural on Monday, said that 7,455 paddy stocks were damaged throughout the state. According to preliminary estimates, 539 hectares of maize, 275 varieties of sesame seeds and 23 hectares of sunflower were damaged.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take action to help farmers who have lost their crop. Most of the 2266 hectares of crops were damaged in East Godavari district.

Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the govt has sought permission from the Center for the purchase of damaged grains. The government has warned that the government will take stern action against anyone who buys grain for less cost from the farmer, who has suffered crop damage due to premature rains,

He urged millers to immediately buy a grain. Minister Kurasala Kannababu have said that they have made arrangements to buy grains at Kallala.