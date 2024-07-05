Live
Just In
Kurnool: 10 persons injured in group clash
Two community people attack each other over land issue
Nandavaram (Kurnool district): High tension prevailed in Joharapuram village of Nandavaram mandal, Yemmiganur constituency in the district on Thursday, after people of Kurva and Reddy communities attacked each other over land border issue.
Yemmiganur CI Mohan Reddy said that there was a land dispute between Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kurva Nagendra. Some years ago, Chandrasekhar Reddy’s parents sold some portion of their land to Kurva Nagendra, who registered the land by adding 60 cents extra land.
The duo started verbal argument over this issue, which turned violent after they started attacking each other. After knowing this, family members of both the persons rushed to the spot and they also attacked
each other. In the incident, as many as 10 people sustained injuries. Immediately after receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured were shifted to Yemmiganur government general hospital. Three critically injured were referred to Kurnool government general hospital for better treatment.
The injured, who were admitted at Yemmiganur hospital, were discharged after extending primary treatment.
Police have filed cases against both the parties and took up investigation. No one was taken into custody, the CI said.