Kurnool: 11-month-old baby girl tests positive

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Joharapuram in Aspari mandal in the district on Tuesday when a mother refused to send her 10-month-old baby girl to quarantine centre after the infant tested positive for Covid-19.



According to information, the parents of the girl along with her were put up in a quarantine centre on April 8 with Covid symptoms. After 18 days, the couple and their child were let out on April 26. While discharging them, the staff at the quarantine centre collected their samples as a routine and sent them to lab.

When the test results came in, the parents were tested negative while their infant girl tested positive for the virus. It is suspected that the baby girl was infected during their stay at the quarantine centre. Following the results, health officials visited the village to take back the girl to quarantine on Tuesday. But the mother refused to part with the baby girl under any circumstances.

When contacted, district medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said a medical officer was deputed to educate her parents about the care to be taken and the girl would be allowed to be in home quarantine. He said the medical officer will follow the infants' condition regularly.