Kurnool: 1,150 foreign returnees identified says Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan on Friday has said that so far1,150 foreign returned have been identified across the district. Of them 407 persons are residents of Kurnool. He ordered the officials concerned to identify them division wise and collector details.



The Collector, along with Joint Collector, Patanshetty Ravi Subash, visited the command control room set up in collectorate and inspected the work progress. He directed the staff to closely watch the lockdown situation in the district. He instructed the officials to update the reports at command control room. The officials later made surprise inspection on Covid-19 foreign returnees tagging process. He also warned of initiating strict action besides filing criminal cases against the people who spread rumours.

Veera Pandiyan has appealed the people to come alone to purchase vegetables and not to bring children and other family members. Rythu bazaars and markets have been split up in Kurnool for the convenience of people.

Apart from the existing Rythu Bazars, mobile Rythu Bazaars will also be brought into service. These Rythu Bazaars would be set up at Ulchala Road, Weaker section colony, Prakash Nagar, Postal Colony, Krishna Nagar, A Camp and Doctor's Colony.