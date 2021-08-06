Kurnool : 271 liquor bottles, 4,823 gutka packets seized

Kurnool : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths on Thursday seized liquor bottles of various brands and banned gutka packets during a vehicle checking drive conducted at Panchalingala border check post.

SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that the staff intercepted an auto-rickshaw during routine vehicle checking drive conducted at the border check post.

In the auto, the staff detected 271 liquor bottles hidden under the passenger seating seat. The police arrested the auto driver Ulchapogu Srinivasulu, a resident of Mennipadu village in Undavalli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

In another incident, the officials seized 4,823 banned gutka packets from an RTC bus. Cases have been filed under relevant sections and handed over to Kurnool taluka urban police station personnel for initiating further action.

The seized liquor bottles, gutka packets, auto and one person arrested were also handed over to the taluka police personnel, added the CI.