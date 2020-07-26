Kurnool: 50,000 cusecs flood water released from GDP into Hundri River

Unexpected heavy rains lashed the district after the midnight of Friday and continued up to Saturday afternoon without any interruption. Almost all the mandals in the district have received good amount of rains. A source revealed that around 10 tmc ft of rain was received with the overnight rains.

Hundri River which was seen totally dried up since 11 years, after 2009 floods, was seen flowing in full swing stretching to both banks.

This is the second time that the Hundri River is flooded after 2017. Even the Vakkeru Vagu in Kallur was also seen overflowing. As a result of Hundri River and Vakkeru Vagu, several colonies were submerged. The flood water have entered into residential areas at Budwarpeta, Joharapuram Bapuji Nagar and Bangar Peta near Anand talkies.

With the copious inflow into Gajula Dinne Project (GDP) the project officials are releasing 50 thousand cusecs of flood water into Hundri River. The district collector, G Veera Pandiyan has ordered the officials of Irrigation and other departments to continuously monitor the flood situations. He has also ordered to expidite relief measures. The Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, DK Balaji has also alerted the villagers of Joharapuram, Kalluru and river Bank residential areas to move to safer places. He ordered the municipal staff to be alert.