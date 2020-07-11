Kurnool: 7-yr-old boy falls in pit dug for pillar, drowns

Kurnool: Negligence of a civil contractor claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy at Rudravaram on Thursday late evening. The incident has come to light on Friday. The deceased boy was identified as Naga Vishnu, a UKG student.

According to information, the child and other kids have gone to play at a school playground where some civil works were underway which were taken up under Naadu-Nedu programme.

The contractor has dug some pits for erecting concrete pillars and forgot to put sign boards and also left them uncovered. With the rains lashed on Thursday, the pits were filled with water. After playing for a while, all children except Naga Vishnu returned to their houses. Naga Vishnu fell into the pit accidentally and died, it was said.

The parents of Naga Vishnu were worried when he did not return even after 8 pm on Thursday. They began searching with their near and dear but could not trace his whereabouts. They rushed to the school ground and searched for the kid and at last the child was found at one of the pit.

After retrieving the body, they rushed him to a private hospital but the kid was declared brought dead.

The parents and relatives staged a protest on Friday demanding justice by taking appropriate action on the contractor. It is said that Naga Vishnu was the only kid to the parents who was born after a long time. The Rudravaram police took up investigation after registering a case.