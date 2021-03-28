Kurnool: 782 gelatin sticks, 800 detonators seized, one held

Kurnool: The police seized explosive materials including gelatin sticks, detonators, gutka and liquor bottles on a larger scale in various incidents on Saturday.

Addressing media here, DSP K V Mahesh said acting on tip-off, the Ulindakonda police caught one Boya Rama Naidu, a resident of Ulindakonda and seized 782 gelatin sticks and 800 detonators while transporting them in an auto.

During interrogation, Rama Naidu said he had purchased them from one Anumula Srinivaslu and transported them to Alur to sell the explosives for farmers for blasting the boulders.

The police seized the explosive materials and arrested Rama Naidu. A case has been filed under relevant sections. A man hunt was also launched to nab the absconding Anumula Srinivasulu, the DSP said.

In yet two more incidents, the police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized gutka and liquor bottles at Panchalingala border checkpost.

Circle Inspector R Ravi Chandra while conducting vehicle checking with his staff detected 70,180 gutka packets in 174 bags. The spurious product was being taken to Addanki in Prakasham district from Bidar in Karnataka state. One Mohammad Hyder Ali was arrested in this connection.

Similarly, Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah also seized 112 bottles of Non-Duty Paid Liquor while conducting vehicle checking at Panchalingala border checkpost and arrested two persons in this connection.

Both gutka and liquor cases were handed over to Taluka urban police station for initiating further action.